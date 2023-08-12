40th annual day of Sufi poet Ahad Zargar commemorated

Srinagar: 40th annual day of famous Sufi poet Ahad Zargar was commemorated at Narwara area of Downtown today.

People from different walks of life participated in the event organised by Ahad Zargar Memorial Research Foundation.

On the occasion, Ahad Zargar Awards were presented to Ghulam Nabi Khayal (writer) GM Sofi (folk singer) Sultaq Haq Shaheedi (writer) Farooq Ganaie( Singer) for their contribution in respective fields. Later, a book Gold Semee of Ahad Zargar (Part 2) was released. Patron of the Ahad Zargar Memorial Research Foundation Khurshid Zargar was also felicitated for preserving and promoting Ahad Zargar’s works. Among others noted poet Zarief Ahmad Zarief and Rafiq Raaz participated in the function.