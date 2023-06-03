428 Residential Plots allotted by Srinagar Development Authority

Srinagar: Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) today concluded the process of allotment of residential plots to the applicants and the draw-of-lots was held at SDA complex Bemina. The Draw of Lots for allotment of 428 plots was held in presence of applicants for three consecutive days from June 1 to 3.

SDA had invited online applications for residential plots from 14th December 2022 to 15th February 2023 and it had received online applications on J&K Housing Mission portal which remained open to the public for two months.

In the Draw-of-Lots held in SDA premises, SDA allotted 106 plots measuring 0.98 kanal each, 234 plots of 0.75 kanal and 88 plots of 0.50 kanal. Giving details of the allotment process, a senior SDA official said that Srinagar Development Authority had received 2786 online applications for 428 plots and it was necessary to decide the successful applicants through a Draw of Lots. For 106 plots of one kanal, SDA had received 570 applications, for 234 plots of 15 marlas 970 applications were received and for 88 plots of 10 marla, SDA had received 1246 applications, he added.