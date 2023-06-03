428 Residential Plots allotted by Srinagar Development Authority

Srinagar: Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) today concluded the process of allotment of residential plots to the applicants and the draw-of-lots was held at SDA complex Bemina. The Draw of Lots for allotment of 428 plots was held in presence of applicants for three consecutive days from June 1 to 3.
SDA had invited online applications for residential plots from 14th December 2022 to 15th February 2023 and it had received online applications on J&K Housing Mission portal which remained open to the public for two months.
In the Draw-of-Lots held in SDA premises, SDA allotted 106 plots measuring 0.98 kanal each, 234 plots of 0.75 kanal and 88 plots of 0.50 kanal. Giving details of the allotment process, a senior SDA official said that Srinagar Development Authority had received 2786 online applications for 428 plots and it was necessary to decide the successful applicants through a Draw of Lots. For 106 plots of one kanal, SDA had received 570 applications, for 234 plots of 15 marlas 970 applications were received and for 88 plots of 10 marla, SDA had received 1246 applications, he added.
District Administration Srinagar had nominated three Observers comprising Sub Divisional Magistrate West Srinagar, Tehsildar South Srinagar and Executive Magistrate Khanyar to oversee the process.
An official statement issued says that Srinagar Development Authority has planned Srinagar Satellite Township at Rakh Gund Aksha Bemina on a land parcel of about 3500 kanals of land. In the first phase, the Pilot sector of the Township spread over 975 kanals (49.2 Ha) shall be developed. This pilot sector shall have flatted and plotted accommodation comprising 428 plots & 1610 apartments.
The apartments shall also be offered to general public in the current year and would cater to housing requirements of various income groups. The Satellite Township would be first of its kind in Kashmir located just eight kms from the City Centre which would have all modern amenities and facilities and provide an array of residential options for the public.
Besides, Medicity on 94 acres and a new High Court Complex on 63 acres are also coming up adjacent to the township. The project shall involve investment of Rs 379 crore on construction of basic infrastructure like master plan road, spacious internal roads, proper drainage, power, water supply and communication facilities.
“Rakh Gund Aksha shall have wide range of living options for the residents in the shape of serviced plots of various sizes, ready-to-move flats of different dimensions, builder floors, and building infrastructure for offices & commercial purposes”, a senior SDA official said in a statement.