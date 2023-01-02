4500 drug abuse victims treated at SMHS Hospital, ATF JVC in 1 year

Srinagar: Over 4500 drug abuse victims have been given rehabilitation treatment at de-addiction centre SMHS Hospital, ATF JVC here

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Monday undertook a visit to Treatment Facility(ATF) at JVC, Bemina and Drug De-addiction Centre, SMHS Hospital of the District to oversee the Treatment and Counselling facilities being provided to the affected youth undergoing treatment.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, District Social Welfare Officer, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, DDMO, Srinagar, Imtiyaz Amin Naik, Professor and Incharge of DDC, SMHS, GMC, Srinagar

Dr Yasir Rather and other concerned Officers accompanied the DC during the visit. The Deputy Commissioner visited Addiction Treatment Facility(ATF) at JVC, Bemina to take stock of the functioning of the Centre and facilities being provided to the visiting drug affected persons.