5 houses damaged in Bemina blaze

Srinagar: At least five residential houses were damaged while a minor boy suffered burn injuries in a fire incident at Bemina area here on Thursday.
Officials said 3 residential houses were completely damaged, while two were partially damaged in the fire incident at Mansoor Colony locality of Bemina.
They said in the incident, a minor boy identified as Muhammad Asif Ahangar was also injured, who was subsequently rushed to SKIMS Soura for treatment.
Meanwhile, Police have taken cognisance of the incident and cause of fire was not known immediately: (KNO)