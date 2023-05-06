52-year-old woman dies in Aali Kadal blaze

Srinagar: A 52-year-old woman was found dead during a massive blaze that broke out at Aali Kadal area of old city Srinagar on Saturday. Two houses were also damaged in the fire.
The officials told news agency KNO that the 52-year-old woman was also found dead during the incident, who has been identified as Nafeeza. They said the woman’s scaled body was dead in the kitchen during the incident.
The fire broke out from a residential house, which belongs to Gulzar Ahmed Mir and later engulfed the other nearby house too, they said.
They said the actual cause of fire is being ascertained while a case has been registered in this regard. Meanwhile, amid tears, people in large number participated in the last rites of the woman--(KNO)