52-year-old woman dies in Aali Kadal blaze

Srinagar: A 52-year-old woman was found dead during a massive blaze that broke out at Aali Kadal area of old city Srinagar on Saturday. Two houses were also damaged in the fire.

Two residential houses were damaged in a fire at Aali Kadal area here this morning.

The officials told news agency KNO that the 52-year-old woman was also found dead during the incident, who has been identified as Nafeeza. They said the woman’s scaled body was dead in the kitchen during the incident.