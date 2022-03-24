6 COVID cases detected at Rawalpora’s Munawar Colony

Srinagar: With detection of six positive cases, the district administration has declared Munawar Colony in Rawalpora here as a micro-containment zone.

As per official data, the population of the zone is 115 and the locality has 6 active COVID cases.

Till now the number of cumulative micro zones stands at 763 in Srinagar out of which 717 have been denotified.

In addition to that, as per the official data, 45 micro containment zone are still active in Srinagar.