6 COVID cases detected at Rawalpora’s Munawar Colony

Srinagar: With detection of six positive cases, the district administration has declared Munawar Colony in Rawalpora here as a micro-containment zone.
As per official data, the population of the zone is 115 and the locality has 6 active COVID cases.
Till now the number of cumulative micro zones stands at 763 in Srinagar out of which 717 have been denotified.
In addition to that, as per the official data, 45 micro containment zone are still active in Srinagar.
Any location with five to 15 COVID19 positive cases is declared as a micro-containment zone. In case of more numbers, the adjoining micro-containment zones are clubbed while following proper standing guidelines.
The district administration declares any location with positive cases as a micro-containment zone as a part of the strategy to break the spread of the virus. The entry and exit from the containment area remain temporarily restricted as well.
The containment zones are declared by the district magistrate as the powers vested in him under the District Disaster Management Act (DDMA) 2005 read with section 144 CrPC The Epidemic Disease Act 1897.
“The area form 50-75 meters radius from epicenter shall be declared as micro containment zone. There shall be no inward or outward movement of any person from/to the said area except permitted for specific services or on health/surveillance duty within the zone,” reads the order.
Pertinent to mention that from the past few months, Srinagar which had highest COVID cases saw a major decline. Officials are saying that they are taking full precautions so that no SOPs are breached. They said this is why the containment zones will be declared in view of any rise of Covid case.