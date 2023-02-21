6-year old girl dies in Srinagar road accident

Srinagar: A hit-and-run accident claimed the life of a six-year-old girl in Srinagar's Takanwari, Sangam area. The girl was out with a few other children when the accident took place, according to officials, on Tuesday morning.

The perpetrator, according to the officials, escaped the scene, and police are working to find him or her. The deceased has reportedly been identified as Aleeza Firdous, daughter of Firdous Ahmad Dar from Takanwari, Sangam.

Officials said that initial investigation and other inputs suggest that a bike rider hit the young child while fleeing the spot near the residence of the deceased girl. They said that she was shifted to JVC Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.