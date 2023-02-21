6-year old girl dies in Srinagar road accident

Srinagar: A hit-and-run accident claimed the life of a six-year-old girl in Srinagar's Takanwari, Sangam area. The girl was out with a few other children when the accident took place, according to officials, on Tuesday morning.
The perpetrator, according to the officials, escaped the scene, and police are working to find him or her. The deceased has reportedly been identified as Aleeza Firdous, daughter of Firdous Ahmad Dar from Takanwari, Sangam.
Officials said that initial investigation and other inputs suggest that a bike rider hit the young child while fleeing the spot near the residence of the deceased girl. They said that she was shifted to JVC Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.
Speaking to Greater Kashmir, the concerned SHO of the area Aijaz Ahmad said that police are scanning the CCTVs and using other means to nab the culprit.
“The incident happened around 10:30 am, and police are investigating the matter. Actually, we are scanning the CCTVs, and we will nab the culprit soon. Initial investigation has revealed that the child was hit by a two-wheeler and the rider fled the spot after the incident. We have registered an FIR, and the investigation is on to nab the culprit,” Ahmad said.
Meanwhile, locals of the area have appealed to authorities to tighten the noose around the speeding vehicle. They said that recently there had been a spike in hit-and-run cases in Srinagar, and authorities should address the issue. The locals said stunt biking poses a huge risk across Srinagar as underage bikers have been left loose, risking the precious lives of pedestrians and other commuters.