Srinagar, Dec 20: Deputy Inspector General of SashastraSeemaBal (SSB), Imtiaz Ismail Parray, Sector Headquarter (Spl-Ops) SSB said that the SSB was working with the J&K Police and other security agencies of J&K shoulder to shoulder and actively participating in anti-counter insurgency operations in Kashmir.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the 60th Raising Day function of SSB here at Sector Headquarters (Spl-Ops) Srinagar, Parray said, “We are ready to face any eventuality. We are working shoulder to shoulder with J&K Police with commitment to safe, secure, and prosperous Kashmir.”

The senior IPS officer said that SSB battalions headquartered in various districts of Kashmir are carrying out crucial duties.

“Be it AmarnathYatra or CI operations, SSB is acting in coordination with other security agencies, particularly with J&K Police,” he said.

They work together for a better and prosperous future for Kashmir and the rest of the country.

SSB was established in the year 1963 and today the 60th anniversary of the force was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla, and Ganderbal districts.

In Srinagar, Parray was given the guard of honour and he addressed the personnel of the force to boost their morale and wished them on the 60th anniversary of SSB.

He told the force personnel that they had to be ready for the challenges and make the organisation proud.

Thereafter, a volleyball match was organised between the troops and a programme was conducted with a BadaKhana.

In the end, Parray again congratulated the soldiers on the SSB’s 60th Raising Day.

SSB is a border guarding force of India, which guards the nation’s border with Nepal and Bhutan.

It is one of the five Central Armed Police Forces and works under the administration of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In the aftermath of the 1962 India-China war, it was felt that the borders of India should need an additional force along with the Tri-Forces (Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force).