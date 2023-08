7-day acting workshop to begin at Tagore Hall from August 21

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir Academy of Film and Dramatic Arts (JKAFDA) in collaboration with J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) are going to organise a seven-day acting workshop at Tagore Hall here.

An organiser said that the acting classes will start from August 21 and conclude on August 27, 2023. The seven-day workshop will be conducted by Bollywood actor and mentor Lalit Parimoo, Bollywood actor of Kashmiri origin- Mir Sarwar, filmmaker and writer Dhiraj Mishra and Kashmiri actor and director Hussein Khan.