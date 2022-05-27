7-day refresher course begins at KU’s School of Law

Srinagar: A seven-day refresher course on research methodology started at the School of Law, University of Kashmir, on Thursday.
Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq Ahmad Masoodi inaugurated the course, organised by the Law Society, School of Law, to help participants to develop the spirit of investigation, experimentation and inquisitiveness and produce good quality research that can ultimately add to the intellectual capital of the University.
In his presidential address, Prof Masoodi said that while choosing research projects, young research scholars must identify the gaps that they are going to bridge with their research “rather than trying to reinvent the wheel."
“This is a very essential ingredient of research. A major problem facing this region is that we are trying to reinvent the wheel rather than identifying the gaps that exist in different specialisations and trying to bridge them,” he said.
In his special address, Dean Research Prof Irshad A Nawchoo, who was a guest of honour, said a research methodology chosen by a researcher can never be the same throughout the course of research. He said researchers in different institutions employ different methodologies for the same problems depending upon the goals to be achieved.
He said research scholars must not fear to modify their experimentation designs and plans to achieve better results.
Dean and Head School of Law Prof Beauty Banday presented a brief report about the seven-day refresher course which will cover a range of issues related to various aspects of research methodology.
Prof Mohammad Ayoub and Prof M Hussain, former HODs and Deans of School of Law, also spoke on the occasion about the significance of employing the right methodology to achieve the desired results during the course of research.
Dr Shehnaz presented a vote of thanks while Hakim Yasir Abbas conducted proceedings of the inaugural session.