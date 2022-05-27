7-day refresher course begins at KU’s School of Law

Srinagar: A seven-day refresher course on research methodology started at the School of Law, University of Kashmir, on Thursday.

Dean Academic Affairs Prof Farooq Ahmad Masoodi inaugurated the course, organised by the Law Society, School of Law, to help participants to develop the spirit of investigation, experimentation and inquisitiveness and produce good quality research that can ultimately add to the intellectual capital of the University.

In his presidential address, Prof Masoodi said that while choosing research projects, young research scholars must identify the gaps that they are going to bridge with their research “rather than trying to reinvent the wheel."