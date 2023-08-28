7-day training programme for earth scientists begins at KU

Srinagar: To educate earth scientists about the principles and practical applications of a range of sophisticated instruments through hands-on training, the Department of Earth Sciences (DES), University of Kashmir (KU) inaugurated a seven-day national training programme on Monday in collaboration with Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi here.
The programme titled ‘Principles, Tools and Techniques used in Earth Sciences’, under STUTI (Synergetic Training Programme Utilising Scientific and Technological Infrastructure) and sponsored by DST (Department of Science and Technology), Government of India, focusses on the capacity building of students, scholars and young faculty involved in research and development across India.
Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan joined the session online and highlighted the pivotal role of training in fortifying researchers' skills.
Prof Nilofer Khan said, “The training will showcase contemporary technologies, innovative training setups, and novel skilling formats,” adding the live demonstrations and sector-specific discussions would offer valuable guidance to researchers on optimising their methodologies.
“I do look forward to such workshops at the university and the recommendations that come up during the training programme for further enhancing the capacity of our young scientists,” she said.
Prof Nilofer Khan said the programme will go a long way in training the students, scholars, faculty and other researchers in their respective areas of specialisation.
She said,” The varsity encourages the spirit of knowledge- and resource-sharing for further academic and research development.”
Director, National Centre for Seismology, Dr O P Mishra emphasised the need to master cutting-edge tools and technologies in Earth Sciences especially, Seismology.
He said, “As Mother Earth has been subjected to severe misuse, precise geoscientific tools and techniques will help us understand how wrongly done anthropogenic activities can lead to disasters.”
Registrar, University of Kashmir, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said the varsity has undertaken substantial efforts to bring together experts and researchers for such an enlightening and collaborative platform that will go a long way in exploring areas for the betterment of humankind.
He said, “Our university has an academic and social responsibility to guide and mentor other universities and institutions and for that we need to share human resource and lab resources with the sister departments”.
Dean, School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, Prof. Ghluam Geelani said Earth Sciences has an immediate social relevance in understanding problems and mitigating disasters affecting people at large.