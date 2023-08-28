7-day training programme for earth scientists begins at KU

Srinagar: To educate earth scientists about the principles and practical applications of a range of sophisticated instruments through hands-on training, the Department of Earth Sciences (DES), University of Kashmir (KU) inaugurated a seven-day national training programme on Monday in collaboration with Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi here.

The programme titled ‘Principles, Tools and Techniques used in Earth Sciences’, under STUTI (Synergetic Training Programme Utilising Scientific and Technological Infrastructure) and sponsored by DST (Department of Science and Technology), Government of India, focusses on the capacity building of students, scholars and young faculty involved in research and development across India.

Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof Nilofer Khan joined the session online and highlighted the pivotal role of training in fortifying researchers' skills.

Prof Nilofer Khan said, “The training will showcase contemporary technologies, innovative training setups, and novel skilling formats,” adding the live demonstrations and sector-specific discussions would offer valuable guidance to researchers on optimising their methodologies.