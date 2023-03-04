700-year old Mangleshwar Bhairav Temple at Babadem to be restored

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Saturday undertook a visit to Mangleshwar Bhairav Temple to inspect the progress of works undertaken for its restoration, revival, preservation as part of maintenance of Architecture and Heritage of Religious Places, Assets in the District.
The Deputy Commissioner inspected ongoing Reconstruction works on 700-year-old Mangleshwar Bhairav Asthapan at Brari Nambal, Babadem undertaken at a cost of Rs 1.62 crore.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner was given first hand appraisal about the pace and progress of the Reconstruction works of Mangleshwar Bhairav Asthapan Temple being carried out by concerned executing agency on heritage pattern.
The DC was informed that work is going in full swing on different components of the project including reconstruction of main Temple, Guard Room and fixing of four overhead informatory directional signages.