7th edition of Srinagar Craft Safari held

Overlooking the serene banks of river Jhelum, the officers from the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, intellectuals, academic scholars, journalists, tour operators, students and people from art loving fields started the safari from the architectural marvel, Khanqah which stands as a living example of fine woodwork designed with Paper Machieand Khatamband Ceiling.

The safari commenced while appreciating the efforts of Abdul Rashid, a 60-year old soap maker who sustains the languishing craft of namdhasaaziand indigenously makes the soap which gives life to the famous Kashmiri Namda from last thirty years.

The age old art of crafting copperware was witnessed at the unit of Muhammad Aslam Bhat who runs the unit of innovative copper products at his unit named Vanposhwhich has earned its own name all over the world. The craftsmanship was appreciated by all the onlookers for its intrinsicwork of engraving.