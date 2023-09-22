9-day training for women entrepreneurs concludes at KU

Srinagar: A nine-day training programme for women entrepreneurs jointly organised by the Department of Social Work, Kashmir University (KU) and Usha International through its Usha Silai School (USS) initiative concluded with a valedictory ceremony held at the Institute of Technology (IoT), University of Kashmir, Zakura Campus on Friday.

The programme marked the culmination of the nine days of training for women entrepreneurs under the Silai Schools Project by Usha International, an organisation dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs – an initiative launched in Kashmir in 2018.

Vice Chancellor, KU, Prof Nilofer Khan presided over the function.

In her address, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan emphasised that grassroots-level programmes like this are pivotal for the genuine empowerment of women.