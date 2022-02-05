9 gamblers arrested, stake money seized: Police

Srinagar: Acting tough against social crimes, Police have arrested nine gamblers and seized stake money from their possession.

Police spokesperson in a statement said acting on specific information, a police party of Police Post Nehru Park under the supervision of SDPO Nehru Park raided a secret gambling site in a houseboat and arrested nine gamblers.

Officers have seized stake money of Rs 1,53,370 and playing cards from the gamblers. They have been shifted to police station where they remain in custody.