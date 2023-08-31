92267 people benefited under various social welfare, ICDS schemes in Srinagar

Srinagar: In order to review the implementation of welfare schemes run by ICDS & Social Welfare Department and extension of benefits of different Government schemes in District, a meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a Project wise appraisal of the implementation of beneficiary-oriented schemes including Supplementary Nutrition Programme, Immunization, Referral Services, Pre School Education, Nutrition & Health Education and Health Checkup implemented by Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) Programme in Srinagar District.
Reviewing the functioning of ICDS, the Chair was apprised about the functioning of the ICDS and targets achieved so far in improvement of Nutritional Status of Children from 0-6 years, Adolescent Girls, Pregnant Women and Lactating Mothers under POSHAN Abhiyaan through a detailed PowerPoint presentation.
The DC also reviewed implementation of Poshan Abhiyaan, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) and Ladli Beti.
Reviewing the Status of Poshan Projects for 2023-24 in Srinagar, Batwara, Khanyar and Eidgah Projects, the DC was informed that as many as 33651 beneficiaries are being provided Nutrition in Srinagar District through 1183 Anganwari centers and expenditure of Rs 1.57 crore has been made during current financial year till date.
The DC was informed that under Ladli Beti Scheme, the financial assistance is being provided to beneficiaries through Jansugam portal and as on date as many as 5342 applications have been received of which 5022 applications stand forwarded to higher authorities for approval.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner stressed on timely extension of benefits of different Government schemes to all genuine beneficiaries to ensure holistic development and adequate nutrition for pregnant women, mothers and children in the District.
The DC also emphasised on improved Nutrition & Health status of child 0-6 years, Reduce incidence of mortality, morbidity, mal-nutrition and school drop-outs. He also laid stress on enhancing the capability of the Mother and Family to look after the Health, Nutrition and Development needs of the Child to promote child development.
The DC stressed upon the Officers to take comprehensive measures to reach out to all eligible beneficiaries, besides making the Welfare schemes easily accessible to the people so that maximum beneficiaries of the district can acquire the benefits of all the Government launched welfare schemes.