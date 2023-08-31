92267 people benefited under various social welfare, ICDS schemes in Srinagar

Srinagar: In order to review the implementation of welfare schemes run by ICDS & Social Welfare Department and extension of benefits of different Government schemes in District, a meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a Project wise appraisal of the implementation of beneficiary-oriented schemes including Supplementary Nutrition Programme, Immunization, Referral Services, Pre School Education, Nutrition & Health Education and Health Checkup implemented by Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) Programme in Srinagar District.

Reviewing the functioning of ICDS, the Chair was apprised about the functioning of the ICDS and targets achieved so far in improvement of Nutritional Status of Children from 0-6 years, Adolescent Girls, Pregnant Women and Lactating Mothers under POSHAN Abhiyaan through a detailed PowerPoint presentation.