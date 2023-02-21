A R Mubarki passes away

Srinagar: Abdul Rashid Mubarki, former KAS officer and former Director Education passed away on Monday evening in Srinagar.

Mubarki, a well-known religious scholar and a 1972-batch KAS officer, breathed his last after a brief illness. He was 74.

The funeral of the deceased was held at Sanat Nagar and was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Malkha in the old city. Vice President National Conference Omar Abdullah also condoled the demise of Mubarki.