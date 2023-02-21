A R Mubarki passes away

Srinagar: Abdul Rashid Mubarki, former KAS officer and former Director Education passed away on Monday evening in Srinagar.
Mubarki, a well-known religious scholar and a 1972-batch KAS officer, breathed his last after a brief illness. He was 74.
The funeral of the deceased was held at Sanat Nagar and was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard at Malkha in the old city. Vice President National Conference Omar Abdullah also condoled the demise of Mubarki.
"Saddened by the demise of veteran KAS officer Abdul Rashid Mubarki Sahib. He was widely respected for his diligence and integrity. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, particularly his son and noted journalist Najeeb Mubarki. May the departed soul rest in peace," he said.
The demise of Mubarki was widely condoled and people from all walks of a life remembered him as a brilliant officer
"Abdul Rashid Mubarki will always be remembered for his great intellect and integrity, an outstanding officer who possessed great administrative acumen, always humble and down to earth, who strictly believed in merit and always discouraged sycophancy and flattery," one of the netizens wrote on his Facebook timeline to express his condolences.
"Mubarki worked as General Manager of J&K Bank and was known for his independent and bold decision making," he wrote.
People remember Mubarki as an upright, honest, God-fearing man who never compromised his principles during his services.
"He was an outspoken, dedicated and efficient officer in all capacities in his long service career," another netizen wrote to condole the demise of Mubarak. Shah-re-Khass Traders and Chambers (SKT&C) also condoled the demise of A R Mubarki.
The president SKT&C Bashir Ahmad Kanu along with all members of the association conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the family members. "We stand with the family in his hour of grief and sorrow. We pray to Almighty Allah to grant the departed soul the highest ranks in Jannah and patience to the bereaved family to bare the irreparable loss," SKT&C in a statement said.