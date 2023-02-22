Aali Kadal residents decry power tariff hike

Srinagar: Scores of residents from Aali Kadal area of Srinagar complained against the hike in Power tariffs in the area.

Locals alleged that Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCl) has allegedly increased the power rates many times, which the locals dispute. Despite the inconsistent power supply during the winter, they claimed, the increase in power prices is unabated.

“I don’t understand why the department is forcing us to pay the exorbitant tariffs. Only a few months back there was a hike of Rs 120 in our monthly bills, and now they are rising the prices again. Where will the poor go who are hardly making ends meet by doing hard labour? There should be some rule in hiking the tariffs,” said Altaf Ahmad, a local.