Aali Kadal residents decry power tariff hike

Srinagar: Scores of residents from Aali Kadal area of Srinagar complained against the hike in Power tariffs in the area.
Locals alleged that Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCl) has allegedly increased the power rates many times, which the locals dispute. Despite the inconsistent power supply during the winter, they claimed, the increase in power prices is unabated.
“I don’t understand why the department is forcing us to pay the exorbitant tariffs. Only a few months back there was a hike of Rs 120 in our monthly bills, and now they are rising the prices again. Where will the poor go who are hardly making ends meet by doing hard labour? There should be some rule in hiking the tariffs,” said Altaf Ahmad, a local.
The locals alleged that in the same locality, the power department is issuing bills of different tariffs which is unjustified.
“We want the chief engineer KPDCL to intervene, and we have decided not to pay bills unless justice is done to us. The whole downtown will come on roads due to this practice of hiking tariffs after each month is not stopped. We are already reeling under price hikes of essentials across Kashmir, and now new burdens are being put on us,” said another local.
Pertinent to mention that various Srinagar areas have witnessed protests against power tariff hikes and smart meters. The locals say that authorities should look into these issues so that poor people are not burdened with high power tariffs.
The locals appealed to KPDCL officials to work towards giving them a respite from high power tariffs.