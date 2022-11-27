Aali Kadal residents demand upgradation of transformer

Srinagar: Residents of Rehbab Sahib area of Aali Kadal have demanded upgradation of transformer in the locality.

“We were without electricity since November 18 as our 1000 KV transformer got damaged. As a substitute we were given 400KV transformer which does not bear the load. Senior citizens, patients who are on oxygen ventilators, ailing and children are the worst sufferers in this harsh winter.

We make a fervent appeal to Chief Engineer PDD to look into the matter,” said a delegation from the area led by Dr Showkat Rashid Wani.