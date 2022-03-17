AC electric buses to operate in capital cities soon

Jammu: Government has started the process to start AC electric buses in capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu soon.

Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Dheeraj Gupta, today chaired a meeting to review procurement, operation and maintenance of AC electric buses for Jammu and Srinagar cities here

Principal Secretary was informed about the contract, prototypes and timeline of procurement of electric buses for the twin smart cities. He was apprised that proof of concept would be conducted after technical evaluation of the bids.