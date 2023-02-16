Academic activities resume at KU after winter break

Srinagar: Academic activities resumed at the University of Kashmir after the 45-day winter break for the faculty and students culminated on Thursday.

In her message to the faculty and students following resumption of class-work, Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan stressed on sustained focus of both students and faculty on their academic and research pursuits to ensure timely award of degrees. She also emphasised on punctuality of staff and students.

She said the already-notified academic calendar must be followed in letter and spirit in the larger interest of the student community.