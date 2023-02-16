Academic activities resume at KU after winter break

Srinagar: Academic activities resumed at the University of Kashmir after the 45-day winter break for the faculty and students culminated on Thursday.
In her message to the faculty and students following resumption of class-work, Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan stressed on sustained focus of both students and faculty on their academic and research pursuits to ensure timely award of degrees. She also emphasised on punctuality of staff and students.
She said the already-notified academic calendar must be followed in letter and spirit in the larger interest of the student community.
“Any delay in award of degrees reflects poorly on the reputation of the institution. Since the University administration, with the active support of faculty and staff, has put the academic and examination calendars on track, it is important for the students and faculty to stay on this track with greater focus and determination to avoid any disruptions,” the Vice-Chancellor said.
Saying that the University of Kashmir is hosting and organising several important extracurricular and sports events during the current academic year—including the Youth20 event in May this year as part of country’s G20 Presidency—Prof Nilofer sought the cooperation of Heads of Departments in facilitating active participation of student community from main and satellite campuses in these activities of national importance.
The Vice-Chancellor also said the University’s NAAC re-accreditation is due in 2024 and the administration’s plan is afoot to see that the varsity improves its ranking and visibility to make an indelible mark on the country’s academic arena.