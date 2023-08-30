Action Plan finalised for roll out of Ayushman Bhava programme in Srinagar

Srinagar: In order to review the Action Plan for implementation of 'Ayushman Bhava' programme in the District a meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.
At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the strategy for roll out of the Ayushman Bhava programme scheduled from September 01, 2023 to December 31, 2023. The programme is aimed to achieve 100 percent saturation in coverage of all health schemes in mission mode and ensure optimum delivery of all health schemes to every intended beneficiary in Srinagar District.
During the meeting, the DC took first hand appraisal from all the line Departments about the implementation of Ayushman Bhava and a detailed discussion was held on formulation of Action plan, strategies and planning to achieve the set targets.
The meeting also held a threadbare discussion of identification of catchment areas, formulation of schedule for conducting the awareness campaign in Schools, Colleges, Health Centers and Aganwari Centers across the District.
On the occasion, the DC stressed the line department to provide all requisite support for successful implementation of the scheme in Srinagar District. He asked the Officers of concerned Departments to submit department wise schedules of events to be conducted for the implementation of the 'Ayushman Bhava' programme in the District.
The DC also asked Officers to hold meetings with the subordinate staff in order to ensure successful execution of the programme and achieving targets within set timelines.