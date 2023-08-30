Action Plan finalised for roll out of Ayushman Bhava programme in Srinagar

Srinagar: In order to review the Action Plan for implementation of 'Ayushman Bhava' programme in the District a meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed the strategy for roll out of the Ayushman Bhava programme scheduled from September 01, 2023 to December 31, 2023. The programme is aimed to achieve 100 percent saturation in coverage of all health schemes in mission mode and ensure optimum delivery of all health schemes to every intended beneficiary in Srinagar District.

During the meeting, the DC took first hand appraisal from all the line Departments about the implementation of Ayushman Bhava and a detailed discussion was held on formulation of Action plan, strategies and planning to achieve the set targets.