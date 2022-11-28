ADC Srinagar reviews arrangements for smooth conduct of JKSSB Exams

Srinagar: To ensure fair and smooth conduct of JKSSB Exams (CBT mode) scheduled to be held from 29th of November, 2022 to December 20, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Srinagar, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi today chaired a meeting of concerned officers in his office chamber to review arrangements put in place at the examination centres in Srinagar District.

At the outset, a detailed discussion was held in order to ensure smooth, fair and transparent conduct of JKSSB Exams. The ADC stressed on ensuring robust arrangements at all exam centres established in Srinagar and taking necessary measures with regard to seating arrangements, heating provisions, traffic management, parking space, law and order and copying issues.