Admin reaches out to fire victims in city areas

Srinagar, Feb 3: A team of District Administration, Srinagar visited Bakshipora Tengpora in Tehsil Eidgah of the District to provide immediate assistance to the fire affected family whose house was gutted in a fire incident here on Friday late night.

Similarly, a team visited Jawahar Nagar area in South Tehsil of District were a house was gutted in a fire incident on Friday.

Meanwhile, team of the Srinagar Administration visited Barapather Batamaloo were 8 residential houses were damaged in a fire incident on Saturday evening.

The teams expressed solidarity with the affected families and provided immediate assistance in the form of blankets, mattresses, bed sheets and kitchen sets, besides some funds were provided as an interim relief out of the District Red Cross Fund. The teams made the visit on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat.