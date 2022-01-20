Administration must wake up to Srinagar’s depleting heritage sites: NC

“Far from acting swiftly in safeguarding this fast depleting heritage of ours under various central sector schemes including Smart City development scheme, this government has chosen to remain silent to the fast losing glory of our architectural heritage in Srinagar," he said.

“Let alone preserving the traditional architecture and upgrading facilities at prominent shrines in Srinagar, government has failed to keep up with the changing times and come up with various Gen-next initiatives like Craft clusters, and exhibition centers for artisans of Srinagar to sell and display their art. "What little money is being allotted to Srinagar, is being brazenly misused on trivial window dressing and facelift,” he said.

He also implored the incumbent administration to augment and upgrade the facilities for devotees at all major shrines in Srinagar.