Administration must wake up to Srinagar’s depleting heritage sites: NC

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday expressed concern over what it termed as failure of the administration on restoration and preservation of Srinagar city's heritage sites.
“Administrative apathy and neglect is leading to decay of the city's architectural heritage,” NC general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said in a statement
“Incumbent government has failed in preserving and protecting the heritage shrines in Srinagar city,” he said.
Voicing concern over the depleting condition of the prominent shrines in Srinagar, Sagar said, “The city's heritage sites including prominent shrines like Khanqa-e-Moula, Dastagir Sahib (RA) Shrine, Maqdoom Sahib (RA) Shrine, Budshah's tomb, Jamia Masjid, Pather Masjid, Aali Masjid, Hari Parbat fort, Mughal era edifices in Mughal gardens and Naagar Nagar (Qalai) are all deteriorating," he said.
“Traditional markets like Maharaj Gunj, Bohri Kadal, Gad Kocha,and Mahraj Bazar too are facing existential crisis,” he said. “Omar Abdullah-led NC government had passed the J&K Heritage Conservation Act 2010 for conservation and preservation of such heritage including buildings, structures, monuments, precincts, artifacts, sculptures, paintings, handicrafts, manuscripts, music, dance, drama, performing acts, living traditions like crafts,” he said.
“But successive regimes ignored this and nothing was done to implement this law. Preservation and restorative works started by the NC government in all major shrines of Srinagar, Naagar Nagar Wall ( Qalai), Budshah tomb - Maharaj Gunj heritage markets were put into a cold storage by the successive regimes post 2015,” he said.
“Far from acting swiftly in safeguarding this fast depleting heritage of ours under various central sector schemes including Smart City development scheme, this government has chosen to remain silent to the fast losing glory of our architectural heritage in Srinagar," he said.
“Let alone preserving the traditional architecture and upgrading facilities at prominent shrines in Srinagar, government has failed to keep up with the changing times and come up with various Gen-next initiatives like Craft clusters, and exhibition centers for artisans of Srinagar to sell and display their art. "What little money is being allotted to Srinagar, is being brazenly misused on trivial window dressing and facelift,” he said.
He also implored the incumbent administration to augment and upgrade the facilities for devotees at all major shrines in Srinagar.