Advisor Bhatnagar addresses passing out parade of BSF recruits

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today addressed the passing out parade cum attestation ceremony of 459 recruits at Subsidiary Training Centre (STC), Humhama here who passed out to join BSF as brave Seema Praharis.
The Advisor who was Chief Guest on the occasion also inspected the grand attestation parade of BSF Recruit Constables.
Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar said that BSF being the “First Line of Defence” has not only been guarding our borders effectively since it’s inception but it has made significant contributions in fighting foreign sponsored terrorism and internal -militancy also with unparallel valour and steely determination.
Underlining the very fact that close cooperation and coordination amongst different security agencies is necessary to eliminate terrorism and narco-terror threats that emanates across our borders, the Advisor asserted that BSF with efficient mechanisms and response systems is fully prepared to meet any kind of challenges.
Addressing the recruits, Advisor Bhatnagar appreciated the excellent display of self-confidence, skill and picture perfect coordination of passouts which was the high point of the parade. He applauded the recruits for choosing BSF as a career option and exhorted them to serve the nation with courage and enthusiasm.
In his address, the Advisor congratulated Inspector General, Ftr HQ BSF Kashmir and the instructional staff of STC Kashmir for putting in herculean efforts in achieving the objective of moulding raw village youths, into well trained Seema Praharis and have given them self-confidence and turning them into disciplined Jawans. He wished the recruits a bright future in their life and service ahead.
Advisor Bhatnagar on the occasion also awarded medals to recruits who performed exceptionally well in various indoor and outdoor activities during the training period.
IG BSF, Ftr Kashmir & STC Kashmir, Raja Babu Singh, Senior officers of BSF and other security forces, parents and families members of the trainees were also present during the passing out parade ceremony.
Pertinently, over the course of 44 weeks of training, the recruits gradually gained proficiency in handling different types of weapons, firing skills, law, drill and border management.