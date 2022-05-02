Advisor Bhatnagar addresses passing out parade of BSF recruits

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today addressed the passing out parade cum attestation ceremony of 459 recruits at Subsidiary Training Centre (STC), Humhama here who passed out to join BSF as brave Seema Praharis.

The Advisor who was Chief Guest on the occasion also inspected the grand attestation parade of BSF Recruit Constables.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar said that BSF being the “First Line of Defence” has not only been guarding our borders effectively since it’s inception but it has made significant contributions in fighting foreign sponsored terrorism and internal -militancy also with unparallel valour and steely determination.