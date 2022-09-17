Advisor Bhatnagar inaugurates blood donation camp at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today maintained that Blood is a precious therapeutic modality as it is obtained from human source and cannot be manufactured.

The Advisor made these comments while inaugurating a Blood Donation Camp Government Medical College (GMC) here.

Principal, GMC, Srinagar Dr Samia Rashid; Director Health Services, Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather; HoDs of different departments, medical officers, health workers, among others were also present on the occasion.