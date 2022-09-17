Advisor Bhatnagar inaugurates blood donation camp at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today maintained that Blood is a precious therapeutic modality as it is obtained from human source and cannot be manufactured.
The Advisor made these comments while inaugurating a Blood Donation Camp Government Medical College (GMC) here.
Principal, GMC, Srinagar Dr Samia Rashid; Director Health Services, Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather; HoDs of different departments, medical officers, health workers, among others were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar said besides being a commitment towards society, blood donation gives a feeling of immense satisfaction to the donor. The Advisor remarked that Voluntary blood donation motivated solely by humanitarian considerations is undoubtedly the safest and most effective way of providing blood of assured quality.
The Advisor also said that the aim behind organising these camps is to overcome shortage of blood in all blood banks so that no one can face problem in getting blood whenever required.
The Blood Donation Camp was organised as part of the Rakhtdan Amrit Mahotsav, a Mega Blood Donation drive being organised across Jammu and Kashmir from today till 1st October.