ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET | Libraries backbone of academic institutions: VC KU

Srinagar: To strengthen the library system and to design a proper roadmap for providing better services to the student community, the University of Kashmir’s Allama Iqbal Library (AIL) held the Library Committee Meet-2023 Tuesday here.

Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir, Prof. Nilofer Khan chaired the high-profile advisory committee meet to discuss the implementation of the varsity’s library policy to streamline the services and facilities at the AIL.

The committee met after five years to discuss a range of issues from procuring books and resources to ensuring availability of 24x7 student-friendly services and facilities.

Stressing on encouraging the students and scholars to visit the Allama Iqbal Library for their academic, research and literary pursuits, Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan said, “The AIL is a very important unit and the backbone of our university and we should work jointly to strengthen our library system.”

Seeking inputs from the experts present in the meeting, Prof Nilofer Khan said the university aims to make AIL one of the best universities in India.