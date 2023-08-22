ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET | Libraries backbone of academic institutions: VC KU

Srinagar: To strengthen the library system and to design a proper roadmap for providing better services to the student community, the University of Kashmir’s Allama Iqbal Library (AIL) held the Library Committee Meet-2023 Tuesday here.
Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir, Prof. Nilofer Khan chaired the high-profile advisory committee meet to discuss the implementation of the varsity’s library policy to streamline the services and facilities at the AIL.
The committee met after five years to discuss a range of issues from procuring books and resources to ensuring availability of 24x7 student-friendly services and facilities.
Stressing on encouraging the students and scholars to visit the Allama Iqbal Library for their academic, research and literary pursuits, Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nilofer Khan said, “The AIL is a very important unit and the backbone of our university and we should work jointly to strengthen our library system.”
Seeking inputs from the experts present in the meeting, Prof Nilofer Khan said the university aims to make AIL one of the best universities in India.
She said there is always scope for improvement and by adopting the library policy, AIL will provide an easy, affordable and accessible platform to the aspiring youth in achieving their academic and research endeavours.
“We need your expertise and look forward to your suggestions to improve our system in line with the latest technological advancements in the field,” she said. She further said the technology is changing rapidly and that the university is adapting to such changes as these happen. She acknowledged the contributions of the past dispensation in laying a strong foundation of the varsity’s library system and services.
Registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir said, “We have a hi-tech facility in the form of AIL at the campus. Our university is connected to the world with access to quality books, journals and resources,” he said. He emphasised the need of having a healthy repository of books and resources in both physical and digitals formats to create better amenities for the student community which has always been the top priority of the university.
Librarian, AIL, Dr Sumeer Gul while tabling the agenda before the committee shared details about the library’s functioning and stressed on the significance of an active and healthy library in improving academics and research.
He thanked the vice-chancellor for chairing the meet and also acknowledged her contributions in revamping the overall academic and administrative system of the university.
Librarian, IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Delhi, Dr Nabi Hasan; Head, Department of Library Sciences, University of Jammu, Prof Sangeeta Gupta; Director, Public Libraries, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, Mohammad Rafi; former Librarian, University of Kashmir, Riyaz Rufai; deans of various schools, heads of different departments and other senior officers and functionaries of the varsity attended the meeting.