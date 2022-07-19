Advisory Committee meeting of Kashmiri Translation Centre held at KU

Dr Shafqat Altaf introduced the members on the Advisory Committee and acknowledged their vast experience and vision to achieve the set targets.

Head Department of Kashmiri Prof Mehfooza Jan highlighted the aims and objectives of the Translation Centre.

The creation of a budget and the need of human resource for smooth functioning of the Translation Centre also came up for discussion during the meeting, which unanimously resolved that the Centre should begin by translating Nilmata Purana and Jone Rajatarangni.