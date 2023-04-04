After busting prostitution racket, J&K Police advise verification of tenants

Srinagar: After busting a prostitution racket here the police on Tuesday asked all house owners to verify the antecedents of their tenants.

Police on Monday busted a prostitution racket in Bagh-e-Mehtab area of Srinagar city which was being operated in a rented accommodation.

A police statement said, "All citizens are requested to do tenant verification if they have given their Houses/rooms/shops on rent."

The statement further said that on the basis of specific information a prostitution racket was busted by the Srinagar Police.