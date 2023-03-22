After drainage construction, dilapidated roads hamper traffic, pose risk of accidents

Srinagar: Practice by authorities to leave roads uneven and dilapidated is hampering smooth vehicular movement and posing risk of accidents.

The locals said that ongoing development projects across Srinagar have already choked the city, and now this issue is adding to the problem.

Greater Kashmir spoke to various commuters across Srinagar who said that concerned authorities are not giving the finishing touches to the project by leveling the roads after constructing drains.

The problem is severe on the busy Khayam-Nowpora stretch where drainage pipes were laid several weeks ago.

“It is ironical that the road on the vital Khayam-Nowpora stretch has not been leveled. In fact the surface has caved in at many places hampering smooth vehicular movement and posing risk of accidents,” said Nazir Ahmad, a commuter.