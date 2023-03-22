After drainage construction, dilapidated roads hamper traffic, pose risk of accidents

Srinagar: Practice by authorities to leave roads uneven and dilapidated is hampering smooth vehicular movement and posing risk of accidents.
The locals said that ongoing development projects across Srinagar have already choked the city, and now this issue is adding to the problem.
Greater Kashmir spoke to various commuters across Srinagar who said that concerned authorities are not giving the finishing touches to the project by leveling the roads after constructing drains.
The problem is severe on the busy Khayam-Nowpora stretch where drainage pipes were laid several weeks ago.
“It is ironical that the road on the vital Khayam-Nowpora stretch has not been leveled. In fact the surface has caved in at many places hampering smooth vehicular movement and posing risk of accidents,” said Nazir Ahmad, a commuter.
The commuters complained that in the areas like Shalimar, Meerabad, Batamaloo and other areas, the issue is causing various problems, including traffic jams.
“It is a very callous approach of authorities and contractors who finish the drainage or road projects and then leave sites with huge potholes which are not leveled yet. It has damaged our vehicles and also caused traffic jams in these areas,” said Azhar Ahmad, a commuter at the city centre Lal Chowk.
The commuters from Shalimar and adjacent areas said that the uneven edges on the newly constructed road under Smart city that connect the Foreshore road with Shalimar are risky for them.
They said amid a huge rush of traffic from Dalgate, Hazratbal, and Harwan areas, the road has become a bottleneck in the area, creating traffic jams for hours.
“We got some relief after the road was opened soon after its major work was done, but we appealed to SMC officials that it should be levelled so that we won’t face issues,” said Abid Ahmad, a local.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, SMC Commissioner Athar Aamir Khan said that he would look into the issue of the uneven roads after completion of drainage projects.
He also said that they are yet to complete the footpath along the Shalimar canal road, and that is why the edges are yet to be leveled.
“We have opened that road after the request from commuters. Otherwise, we are still working on the footpath that is supposed to be built along the edges of the twin roads, which will solve the issue. I will also check other mentioned issue of the uneven dug-up drains across Srinagar area and address it accordingly,” Khan said.