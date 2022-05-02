Ahead of Eid, authorities wake up to black-marketing

An official statement said the checking was aimed at to ensure availability of quality products and to curb black marketing and profiteering on essential commodities.

During market checking 94 business establishments were inspected and a penal sum of Rs. 1, 63,300 has been collected as fine from 36 erring shopkeepers for violation of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

The team also interacted with the consumers and the complaints received have been solved on spot as well. The people have been asked to co-operate with the enforcement team for lodging their complaints.