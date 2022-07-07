Ahead of Eid, buzz missing from Srinagar markets

Srinagar: In the run-up to Eid-ul-Adha, usual hustle-bustle is missing from markets in the summer capital.

The traders and common people blame inflation and COVID-19 for less rush in markets.

“Traders are witnessing economic slump this Eid. Besides inflation and COVID-19, lack of infrastructure like proper parking spots in city centre markets have hit our business,” said Farhan Kitab, President of Kashmir Retail’s Association.

“Authorities are not letting shoppers park their vehicles in markets. There are not enough parking spots available for vehicles. This has affected footfall of shoppers and affected business. That is one of the reasons that you don’t see usual rush in markets,” Kitab said.