Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, Srinagar Admin intensifies market checking

Srinagar: In order to curb the practice of illegal profiteering and black marketing in Srinagar District ahead of the upcoming festival of Eid ul- Adha, the Special Market Checking teams of District Administration Srinagar Friday conducted intensified market checking in various parts of the City.

The drive was conducted on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad to ensure all essential commodities are sold at Government approved rates as per the quality standards with sufficient availability of consumables.

The checking squads headed by Tehsildar concerned and Officers from Police, Food Safety, SMC, FCS&CA and Legal Metrology Departments under the supervision of SDM West and SDM East conducted intensive market checking in various Tehsils of Srinagar City and inspected various markets within their jurisdiction.

During the drive a fine to the tune of over Rs 22000 was imposed on the erring shopkeepers for violating different provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act.

While several erring shopkeepers were also booked found failing to maintain the quality of food items, not displaying rate lists of essential commodities, selling expiry products, besides indulging in practices of illegal profiteering and sale of underweight products.