ALAMGARI BAZAR HOUSE DEMOLITION | What happened on spot despite restraint order?

Srinagar: Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar has asked Commissioner Secretary Revenue, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to appear before court on December 10 to apprise as to what happened on spot regarding demolition of a structure at Alamgari Bazar here despite restraint ordered by it.

“This Court has passed an order on 28-07-2022, wherein defendants 08 to 10 (Vice chairman J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority ( LCMA), Secretary LCMA, Chief Enforcement Officer LCMA) have been temporarily restrained from causing any sort of interference with die possession of the suit property,” the CJM said, adding, “Counsel for the plaintiffs have moved one more application seeking contempt proceedings against the contemnors figuring at serial No. 01 to 03 (Commissioner Secretary Revenue, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar).”