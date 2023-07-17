‘All Public Services to be given within PSGA period strictly’

Srinagar: In order to review the functioning of Revenue Department and take Tehsil wise appraisal about Revenue related public services delivery system in the District, a meeting was held today under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.

The DC took a detailed review and progress of all Tehsils of the District on various Revenue matters including progress on digitization of Jamabandis/Girdawari, Reconstruction of damaged Massavies, Status of Migrant offline/online grievances, updation of cases on Revenue Court Cases Monitoring System (RCCMS), Online services delivery system, digitization of legacy mutations.

While reviewing progress with regard to authentication process of digitised Jamabandies and scanning of revenue records as per the targets, the DC asked all the Tehsildars to clear pendencies under set timelines.

The DC asked the concerned Revenue Officers to reconcile the updated/corrected copies of the Jamabandies with the respective Tehsil Offices to ensure presence of up-to-date records. He set Tehsil wise deadlines for completing the process of Authentication of Jamabandies.

On the occasion, the DC asked the Assistant Commissioner Revenue to monitor the progress on a daily basis so that the process is completed within set timelines.

Similarly, the DC stressed that the cases enlisted in various Revenue Courts of Srinagar need to be exclusively processed on Revenue Court Cases Monitoring System (RCCMS) by following due procedure. He also emphasised that the proceedings of these court cases should be regularly uploaded, so that functioning of the Revenue Courts is effectively monitored.