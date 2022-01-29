All Srinagar schools directed to complete vaccination process within week

The meeting was informed that in Srinagar district over 83000 teenagers under 15-17 age group are targeted to inoculate anti-Covid-19 dots. It was also given out that total 9312 students under 15-17 age group are enrolled in 111 Government Schools in the district out of which 7045 students have been inoculated Covid-19 jabs, while left out students will be covered under the process soon.

Similarly, the meeting was informed that over 5000 students enrolled in 174 private schools have also been administered necessary Covid-19 shots.

On the occasion, the ADC asked all other private schools to update their students registration details so that all students under 15-17 age group are inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine within one week to achieve the set target.