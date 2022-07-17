ALLEN Career Institute opens branch at Rajbagh

Srinagar: ALLEN Career Institute, one of the most renowned coaching institutes of Kota for IIT JEE, NEET exams opened its new branch at Rajbagh area here.
The event was attended by students, parents and heads of the prominent educational institutions from Kashmir .
Dr Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Director School Education Kashmir attended the event as the chief guest, while as G N Var President Private Schools Association was the guest of honor. Chairman Welkin Trust Anayitullah Hajni and Rashid Makhoomi Printer, Publisher GK Communications graced the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion Dr Tasaduq Hussain Mir Director School Education Kashmir said that his directorate will continue to provide all help to such endeavors provided quality parameters are strictly adhered to.
GN Var President Private Schools Association spelled out the difficulties faced by coaching centers in Kashmir and expressed hope that in view of the contributions in education in Kashmir Government continues to provide then their support and cooperation.
Shanti Kumar said that the opening of ALLEN Career Institute especially at city center Rajbagh is a blessing for the students aspiring to become future doctors and engineers.
“ALLEN Career Institute is three-decade-old coaching institute, and has its coaching centers in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar also. Allen Career Institute is a pioneer institute in the field of coaching for Competitive Exams. Founded in the loving memory of Late Laxmi Narayan Maheshwari, believes in Quality in education and in no way compromises on that. Individual attention, mentoring ,use of audio visial aids and tutorials from highly trained and qualified faculty is the hallmark of ALLEN,” organisers said in a statement.