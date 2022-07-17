ALLEN Career Institute opens branch at Rajbagh

Srinagar: ALLEN Career Institute, one of the most renowned coaching institutes of Kota for IIT JEE, NEET exams opened its new branch at Rajbagh area here.

The event was attended by students, parents and heads of the prominent educational institutions from Kashmir .

Dr Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Director School Education Kashmir attended the event as the chief guest, while as G N Var President Private Schools Association was the guest of honor. Chairman Welkin Trust Anayitullah Hajni and Rashid Makhoomi Printer, Publisher GK Communications graced the occasion.