Allochi Bagh residents stage protest against installation of Smart Meters
Srinagar: Residents of Allochi Bagh locality here staged protest against installation of Smart Meters today.
As soon as the officials from PDD arrived in the locality to install Smart Meters, scores of locals including women staged protest.
The residents said that they lack basic facilities in their area and authorities are focusing on Smart Meters.
“Our area is in a pathetic condition with dilapidated roads and lack of drainage system. At a time when authorities need to focus on these things, they are installing Smart Meters” said a female protester.
They said that mostly poor people reside in the area and they are hardly able to feed their families.
“We cannot afford bills of Smart Meters. We are full of electricity resources still we are made to suffer by such schemes. Our children are jobless and how can they pay the hefty bills generated by these Smart Meters. We won’t allow installation of these Smart Meters and continue to stage protests,” said another female protester.
Officials from PDD have been saying that they are facing some resistance in some pockets of Srinagar. “People need to be aware that Smart Meters are for the good of everyone as it will ensure uninterrupted power supply and accountability,” they said.
To mention, many areas of Srinagar witnessed protests in the past few months over the installation of Smart Meters.