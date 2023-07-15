Alok Kumar reviews functioning of ASC

Srinagar: Principal Secretary Education , Alok Kumar today visited Amar Singh College (ASC) and took stock of the functioning of the college.

The Principal Secretary during his visit also inaugurated a new canteen block of college in presence of Special Secretary, Higher Education Department, Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma; Principal Amar Singh College, Dr. Sheikh Ajaz Bashir; Vice Chairman Gandhi Global Family, Padma, S.P.Verma and staff members of college. The new canteen block has been constructed at the cost of Rs. 1.25 Cr and is equipped with the latest facilities for the staff and students with special provisions for specially abled persons.

The Principal Secretary also held detailed interaction with the heads of various departments of the college and invited their deliberations on the various aspects of academic and administrative affairs leading to the overall development of the higher education department. He impressed upon the faculty to connect strongly with students for better outcomes.

Principal Secretary, during the visit, also inaugurated a programme on Gandhian Ideology and Philosophy organised by an NGO, Gandhi Global Family and interacted with the members of the NGO across Kashmir Division.

Speaking after inaugurating the program, Alok Kumar impressed upon the practical implications of Gandhian Ideology and Philosophy of peace and tranquillity through the powerful weapon of non violence and gave a patient hearing to the suggestions put forth by the members of Gandhi Global Family. Principal Amar Singh College in his address, highlighted the significance of Gandhian Philosophy of peace and love in the contemporary world.