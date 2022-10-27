Amar Singh Club reaches out to senior citizens

Dr Abdul Majid Siraj welcomed the suggestion of Shah and stated that it was indeed the need of the hour. Dr Siraj informed the participants that he had already built one hospital/home for the elderly in London and would be more than happy to be part of any endeavour towards this in Srinagar.

Mohammed Ibrahim Shahdad gave a lecture on the importance of physical fitness and the need to be mentally strong in order to age healthily. He shared his life experiences with the participants and urged them to stay active and positive whatever the situation may be.

Saleem Beig thanked the management of Amar Singh Club for this reach out and said that the interaction had provided valuable inputs which could provide critical direction for assisting in healthy ageing.

Presenting the vote of thanks to the participants, Nasir Hamid Khan, Honorary Secretary of Amar Singh Club thanked the participants for sparing their time for this important subject and giving valuable suggestions on the subject. He stated that it is an accepted fact that people are now living longer. He said the objective of this event is to facilitate a meaningful interaction as the Club benefits from harnessing the vast wealth of knowledge, skills and experiences stored within the brilliant minds of our elders. In return, we shall be happy to assist in steps aimed at facilitating their improved quality of life.

On behalf of the Managing Committee of Amar Singh Club, Khan assured the participants of full support and assistance. He also gave special thanks to Dr Mustaq A Rather, Director of Health Department Kashmir who had provided experts and other support for the Symposium.