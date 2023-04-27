Amar Singh College observes World Earth Day

The programme started with a welcome address by Professor Shazia Habib, Head Department of Environmental Science.

She in her welcome address highlighted this year’s theme, “Invest in Our Planet” and urged the community to call to action for improvement of our environment and practice sustainable technology.

Later a simple but impressive valedictory function was organized to encourage the students for their participation in the programme. Secretary Staff Council, Prof. Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Prof. Mujeeb Ahmad Kawoosa and Prof. Nusrat Jan felicitated and awarded the winners in different categories.

In the Inter-School competition Humaira of GHSS Chanapora bagged the Ist position, Umaidah of GHSS Amira Kadal bagged 2nd position and Afra of GHSS Rajbagh, bagged 3rd position while as in the Inter-College Competition Hoorain Zulfikar of GCW, M.A Road bagged 1st position, Aqsa Muneer of Govt. College of Education, M. A, Road, bagged 2nd position while Shalika Tanveer of Amar Singh College, bagged 3rd position.

Professor Bazigha Badar, Convener Eco Club, conducted the proceeding of the programme.