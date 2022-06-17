Amar Singh College organises AIDS awareness programme

On the occasion, 69 points of blood was donated to the Blood Bank of Lal Ded Hospital Srinagar. Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather, Principal Amar Singh College deliberated on significane of World Blood Donor Day and importance of the awareness of HIV/AIDS disease among the participants.

Dr. Qayyum Husain, Vice Chancellor Cluster University Srinagar emphasised on de-stigmatization of disease where it was considered as an untouchable disease and present- where science has already diluted misconceptions about this disease.

Dr Khursheed Ahmad Mir, Registrar cum controller examinations Cluster University dwelt on student observations taking academics to a new level of a multidisciplinary approach.

The Guest of Honor Dr. Tabasum Jabeen, Deputy Director (BSD)J&K AIDS Control Society presented her special address and gave a clear idea about why to donate blood, myths and facts related to it.