Amar Singh College organises inter-college Husn-e-Naat competition

Srinagar: The Department of Urdu in collaboration with the Department of Arabic and Debates & Seminars Committee organised an Inter-College Husn-e-Naat Competition in the Bukhari Hall of the college.
Twenty student participants across the colleges of Kashmir Division participated in the competition and enthralled and refreshed the minds and souls of the audience with their soothing voice and Naats lyrics.
Principal of the college, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather in his welcome address threw a detailed light on the history of Naat writings and recitation and extended his warm welcome to all the stakeholders.
Vice Chancellor and Chief Patron of the event, Prof. Qayyum Husain, in his presidential address appreciated the organizers and said that participation in such such events is an honour and blessing.
Eminent writer, Broadcaster and naat reciter, Ghulam Hassan Gamgeen and legendary Singer and Naat reciter, Syed Abdul Waheed Jeelani spoke on the various aspects of Naat Recitation and refreshed the audience with their melodious voices.
Renowned Literary figure and Naat Scholar, former Principal, Higher Education Department and Chief Editor, "Alhayat" Dr. Jauhar Qudusi, said such events shall mould youth towards higher standards of humanity
Dr. Mujahid Ahmad, HoD Geography and Editor Urdu Daily, Tameel Irshad, Sringar, Naazim Nazir, also spoke on the occassion.
The student participants were awarded with appreciation certificates and trophies. Wakeel Ahmad Beig of GDC Tangmarg, Usama Farooq Shah of Amar Singh College Srinagar and Asma Azad of GDC Kulgam bagged 1st, 2nd, and 3rd positions respectively. Dr. Kousar Muzamil and Dr. Zahid Zaffar, Department of Urdu, conducted the proceedings of the event.