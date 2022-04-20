Amar Singh College organises inter-college Husn-e-Naat competition

Srinagar: The Department of Urdu in collaboration with the Department of Arabic and Debates & Seminars Committee organised an Inter-College Husn-e-Naat Competition in the Bukhari Hall of the college.

Twenty student participants across the colleges of Kashmir Division participated in the competition and enthralled and refreshed the minds and souls of the audience with their soothing voice and Naats lyrics.

Principal of the college, Prof. Bashir Ahmad Rather in his welcome address threw a detailed light on the history of Naat writings and recitation and extended his warm welcome to all the stakeholders.