Amid dug up Lal Chowk, traders await completion of Smart City projects by deadline

Srinagar: Across the Palladium lane in Srinagar’s commercial hub Lal Chowk on the excavated ground lie several small mounds of sand, rocks, and concrete. Over a dozen stray dogs assembled near the mounds are seen rumbling at each other and the commuters.

In December last year the Srinagar administration executed the works under ‘Smart City Project’, digging up road surfaces across the city hub- Lal Chowk and other areas.

The timing and the collective digging of main roads across the city was questioned by locals and other prominent people, however, the administration justified it, saying the work has been distributed to different contractors to keep the pace-up.