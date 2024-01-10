Amid server malfunction, patients face inconvenience at SKIMS Bemina

Srinagar, Jan 10 : A malfunction of the Hospital Information Server (HIS) at SKIMS Bemina (JVC) caused inconvenience to patients, leading to prolonged waiting times at the emergency and outpatient departments (OPDs).

A delegation of patients shared their grievances with Greater Kashmir and highlighted the severity of the situation.

The outage timed during the crucial OPD hours in the morning caused long queues in the hospital. Amid the cold wave, patients were seen waiting for hours outside the registration counters to get patient slips and reports from labs. The emergency department also saw a massive crowd waiting to register themselves manually.

Muneer Ahmad, a patient from Srinagar, who had visited the hospital four times in the past month, reported that this server failure had persisted for the entire duration, affecting hundreds of patients in need of medical care.

“We have to wait in long queues which worsens our health. I have been here since 9 am, and the issue persists. Even emergency patients are not spared from the delays caused by the server failure,” he said.

The technical disruption not only inconvenienced patients but also raised concerns about the hospital’s ability to deliver prompt and efficient healthcare services.

SafinaMaqbool, another patient from Srinagar, shared her experience of unbearable pain and collapse while waiting due to the server failure.

“I had a shooting pain in my abdomen, but these officials made us wait for a long time. I could not bear the pain and literally collapsed. This issue should be addressed soon,” she said.

Patients said the administration should intervene and address this issue urgently, otherwise it will create problems for the patients who rely on timely medical attention in critical situations.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Bemina (JVC) Shafa Deva told Greater Kashmir that the administration will look into the matter.

She said that technical disruptions sometimes lead to server failure. “Our servers were active but sometimes these problems happen, I will look into it,” she said.