Amid waterlogging, traffic cop regulates vehicular movement barefoot

Srinagar: Amid waterlogging, social media was abuzz of videos of people complaining about waterlogging. A video of Gupkar Road here went viral in which a traffic cop was seen manning traffic without shoes.
As the video went viral on social media, netizens left no opportunity to express their opinion on the issue. Most of the netizens appreciated the traffic cop for his dedicated work. “We salute such traffic cops who are doing their job amid the waterlogging and heavy rains,” said a netizen.
However, some netizens also termed the move unnecessary and even questioned the authorities on the absence of long boots and related equipment to man the traffic amid waterlogging.
“What was the fun of that manning traffic without shoes when the department has provided shoes for the same? If that is not the case, then the cops are not provided proper gear for such situations.” said another netizen.
People over social media and off social media lashed out at officials for poor drainage in the city centre when Smart City projects are in full swing. They said that such videos of waterlogging in the city centre only show badly planned projects.
“This video is from the Gupkar area, which is a posh and busy area. Recently under the Smart City, many projects of roads and pathways were taken on there. It is unfortunate that a few minutes of rain has turned the whole area into a cesspool. Our main city roads are waterlogged as the commuters are having a tough time,” said Irfan Ahmad, a commuter.