Animal Rescue Centre to come up in Srinagar

Srinagar: A meeting of District Level Committee for setting up of Animal Rescue Centre was held today under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.
The meeting held detailed deliberations to set Animal Rescue Centre at identified place in Athwajan area of the district. The land was recently transferred to Animal Husbandry Department.
On the occasion, the DC directed the officers present in the meeting to work in tandem to devise a comprehensive plan. He asked the Animal Husbandry Department to prepare a DPR in this regard in consultation with Srinagar Municipal Corporation.
Meanwhile Joint commissioner SMC also informed that the Corporation is already working on curbing stray dog menace and for rescue/rehabilitation of the animals can join hands with the concerned Department to multiply the efforts.
The meeting among others was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Superintendent of Police, Headquarter, Joint Commissioner SMC, Chief Planning Officer, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer and DFO Urban.