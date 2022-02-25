Anjuman Auqaf decries disallowing Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf has expressed resentment against disallowing of congregational Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid here.
“Today is the 30th Jummah Mubarak and the last ten days of the holy month of Mehraj-Ul-Alam are going on. Still the authorities did not allow the Muslims of Kashmir to perform important duties like Friday prayers at the largest place of worship in Jammu & Kashmir – the historic central Jama Masjid Srinagar,” Anjuman Auqaf said in a statement.
“The Anjuman Auqaf appeals to the influential religious organisations, Ulemas, Mashaikhs and Imams to raise their voice against disallowing of Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid,” it added.