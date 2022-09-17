Annual Inter-school debate competition Green Valley Educational Institute secures first position

Srinagar: A team of two students, Ayat Imtiyaz (10th) and Mahrukh Fatima (12th) of Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) participated in the annual inter- school debate competition held at DPS Srinagar.
The topic of the debate was "Substance abuse should be decriminilized and declared an issue of psychological health". 11 schools participated in the competition.
Huzaifa Pandit, Assistant Professor at Department of Higher Education and Sardar Nasir Ali Khan Radio Jockey were jury for the debate. Ayat Imtiyaz was speaking for the motion and Mahrukh Fatimah spoke against the motion.
“Both the students spoke exquisitely and pondered upon the topic with the vigourous research that they did for the debate. Ayat Imtiyaz was also awarded as the best speaker at the event. The entire management congratulates them,” GVEI spokesperson said in a statement.